Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.68

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 82155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.