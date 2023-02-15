Comparing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.09%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.89 -$44.96 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.30 $79.62 million ($1.15) -2.85

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

