CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CompoSecure Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 129,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,954. The stock has a market cap of $524.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $493,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,291,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,279,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $493,936.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,291,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,936,256 shares of company stock worth $16,180,428. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

