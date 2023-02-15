Compound (COMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.48 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $51.91 or 0.00215753 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $377.25 million and $24.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00100469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.64898861 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $26,340,864.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

