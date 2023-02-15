Compound Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.76 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Compound has a total market cap of $382.20 million and $33.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $52.59 or 0.00213728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00098613 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00051318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00056522 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.64898861 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $26,340,864.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

