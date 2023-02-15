Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 216,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 2,445,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.70. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

