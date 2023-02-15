Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.0975 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $203.91 million and $285.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,282.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00422057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00092417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00679879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00553155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00174697 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05595275 USD and is up 9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,552,274.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

