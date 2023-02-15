Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 252,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 53,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

