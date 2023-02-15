Contrasting Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Holley 9.95% 10.92% 3.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Spruce Power and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million 11.55 $28.79 million ($0.46) -2.72 Holley $692.85 million 0.39 -$27.14 million $0.61 3.69

Spruce Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 3 5 0 2.63

Holley has a consensus price target of $7.22, indicating a potential upside of 220.99%. Given Holley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

Holley beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

