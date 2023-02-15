Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.