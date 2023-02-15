Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRBP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
