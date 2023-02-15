COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 8,465,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 585.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CICOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,430. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

