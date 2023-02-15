Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in January

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 797,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities Price Performance

CREX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 30,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

