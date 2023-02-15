Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 385,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.66. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Credit Saison

(Get Rating)

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of consumer credit and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Service, Lease, Finance, Real Estate-related, and Entertainment. The Credit Service segment covers businesses related to credit card shopping, cash advance, smartphone settlement, and servicing (loan collection agency).

Further Reading

