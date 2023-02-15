Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 400,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 2.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

