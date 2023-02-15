Critical Review: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.19 -$7.74 million ($0.58) -7.48 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.94 $361.95 million $1.23 36.62

Analyst Recommendations

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50 Match Group 0 8 16 0 2.67

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.71, indicating a potential upside of 54.71%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $74.44, indicating a potential upside of 65.28%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.62% -5.11% -3.74% Match Group 11.35% -146.76% 13.81%

Summary

Match Group beats Viant Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

