CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.