CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma
In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CTIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $672.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.80.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.