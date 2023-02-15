CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $672.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.80.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

