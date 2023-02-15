Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading Down 3.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.88. 48,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 609,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $667.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

