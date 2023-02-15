Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 42.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cypress Development

In other Cypress Development news, Director Donald George Myers sold 65,100 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$68,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,270. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,200 in the last ninety days.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

