DeltaFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,553.36 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 70.2% against the dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $42,553.36 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

