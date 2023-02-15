Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $1,017,155.20 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

About Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,472,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

