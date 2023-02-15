Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,243.0 days.

Denka Stock Performance

Shares of DENKF stock remained flat at $20.49 on Wednesday. Denka has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

