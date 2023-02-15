DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

