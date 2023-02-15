Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03. 6,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.