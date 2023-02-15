Dominari (DOMH) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dominari to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dominari and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dominari alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 46 686 1269 26 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Dominari’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.04 Dominari Competitors $1.58 billion $62.77 million -10.61

This table compares Dominari and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dominari’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -245.40% -12.54% -6.88%

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s rivals have a beta of 4.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominari rivals beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dominari

(Get Rating)

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.