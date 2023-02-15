Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.10. 548,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,041. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.30 and its 200-day moving average is $356.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

