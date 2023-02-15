Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.10. 548,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,041. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.30 and its 200-day moving average is $356.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Articles
