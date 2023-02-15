Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,304,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,075,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 40.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 24.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $164.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

