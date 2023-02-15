Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCMF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.