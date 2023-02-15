DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSDVY. HSBC cut shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. 12,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

