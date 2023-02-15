Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dune Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 33.5% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUNE remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

