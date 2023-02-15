Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 526,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $782,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. Insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

