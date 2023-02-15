E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.23

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $10.72. E.On shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 349 shares traded.

E.On Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

