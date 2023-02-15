Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Mark S. Shearman Sells 2,790 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 1,015,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 258,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 259,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

