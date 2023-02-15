Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Mark S. Shearman Sells 2,790 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 1,015,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
