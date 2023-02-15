Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.85. Electromed shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 9,031 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Electromed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Electromed Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.