Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.85. Electromed shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 9,031 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Electromed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Electromed Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Electromed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Articles

