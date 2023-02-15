Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,109,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,209,668 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $19.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2,609.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 1,575,056 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

