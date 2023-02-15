Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

NYSE ESBA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

