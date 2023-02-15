Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESRT remained flat at $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,574. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.