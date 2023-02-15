Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.36

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.36 and traded as high as C$37.23. Empire shares last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 310,592 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$264,960.00.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

