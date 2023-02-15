Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Down 2%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Engine Gaming and Media Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

