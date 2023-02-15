Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) PT Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Enhabit Stock Up 12.4 %

NYSE:EHAB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 1,350,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

