EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.19 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $116.64 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004703 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000985 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001503 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,814,856 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,820,812 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

