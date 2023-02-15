Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

