Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
