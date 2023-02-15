Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $477.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 71.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

