Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 15th (ADC, ALYA, ASTL, CAE, CCHGY, CTSDF, EHAB, EXC, GLYC, HEOFF)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 15th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.75 to $77.50.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32).

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $8.00.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.65.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$16.25 to C$16.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $145.00.

Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $91.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $42.00.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($37.02) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63).

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$68.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00.

