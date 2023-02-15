Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 15th (ADC, ALYA, ASTL, CAE, CCHGY, CTSDF, EHAB, EXC, GLYC, HEOFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 15th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.75 to $77.50.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32).

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $8.00.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.65.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$16.25 to C$16.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $145.00.

Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $91.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $42.00.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($37.02) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63).

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$68.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00.

