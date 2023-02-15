Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 547,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

