Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ES traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. 1,891,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ES. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

