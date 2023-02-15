Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.84 and traded as high as C$13.30. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 5,876 shares changing hands.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

About Evertz Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.23%.

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.