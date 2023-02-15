Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.84 and traded as high as C$13.30. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 5,876 shares changing hands.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
