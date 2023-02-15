EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGOW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 115,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,760. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGOW. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in EVgo by 3.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

