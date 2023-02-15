Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.83. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also

