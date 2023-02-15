Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,156 shares of company stock valued at $783,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 2.03.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

